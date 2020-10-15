Women’s organisation Soroptimist International name new president for 2020-21

The London Chilterns region of global women’s organisation Soroptimist International has appointed their new president.

Helen Byrne has been an active member of Soroptimist International St Albans and District for 12 years and is currently facilitator of the Club’s Planet Team which focuses on environment projects.

She said: “I am humbled to be regional president, especially in 2020-21, the Centenary Year of Soroptimist International. We have achieved so much and yet there is still so much to do, hence my theme ‘Celebrate the Past, Create the Future’.”

Helen takes over from Denise Powell from Harpenden, who is also an active member of the St Albans Soroptimist Club.

The handover, which normally happens at the annual AGM, happened between Helen and Denise the day before the virtual meeting.

Helen said: “Twelve members of our club were present on Zoom at the conference to support us and the feedback has been wonderful.”

Ann Beatty CEO of the Steve Sinnott Foundation, who is also a member of the club, was a speaker on the day.

Jane Slatter, communications officer for the St Albans Soroptimists, said: “I think this is the first time contiguous presidents have been from the same club. All members of our club are really proud.

“Denise has been a wonderful president and we know Helen will be fabulous – watch this space!”

Outside her work as a Soroptomist, Helen is a retired librarian and is a busy volunteer in the St Albans Community, especially as a volunteer for Rennie Grove Hospice.

For more information about the organisation, visit soroptimistinternational.org