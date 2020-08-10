St Albans solicitors raise money for doctors’ mental health charity

Debenhams Ottaway solicitors raised �4500 for charity. Picture: Debenhams Ottaway Archant

A St Albans law firm has raised more than £4,000 for a charity supporting doctors’ mental health.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Debenhams Ottaway decided to support You Okay, Doc? after identifying a major problem at the start of lockdown.

Lawyers in the dispute resolution team realised insolvency practitioners could not get statutory declarations completed.

The team found a solution and started providing a remote witnessing service for insolvency statutory declarations. This service was provided pro bono, with lawyers instead for a donation to the charity You Okay, Doc?, which enables doctors to seek support, speak freely about mental health and be equipped to deal with the inevitable pressures faced.

The team completed hundreds of declarations and donations to You Okay Doc now total more than £4,500.

Senior disputes lawyer Mairead McErlean said: “We quickly realised that people in the insolvency industry, who we work closely with, would not be able to complete certain transactions without some innovative thinking from us.

You may also want to watch:

“We found a solution and wanted to use that solution to do some good. Remote declarations are a lot more work than standard, in person, declarations and we know other firms are charging £100+ for this service.

“To us, this seemed like a great opportunity to help our friends in the insolvency community and to give something to the wider community via charitable donations.

“With doctors on the front line throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Debenhams Ottaway wanted to give something back to all the doctors who work so hard, particularly at this difficult time.”

You Okay, Doc? founder Dr Daniel Gearon said: “The You Okay, Doc team are overwhelmed by the generosity of Debenhams Ottaway.

“Their innovative initiative to help You Okay, Doc? during the pandemic has provided the critical funds to support doctors during the pandemic and beyond.”

The team is still doing remote statutory declarations and continues to raise money for this worthy cause.

For more information on statutory declarations, please contact the senior disputes team.