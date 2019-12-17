Advanced search

Plans drawn up for 124-acre solar farm on the edge of St Albans

PUBLISHED: 16:52 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:52 17 December 2019

A solar farm has been proposed for land at Smallford Pit in St Albans. Picture: Archant

A solar farm has been proposed for land at Smallford Pit in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Archant

Plans for a 124-acre solar farm on the edge of St Albans are being drawn up by Herts county council.

Smallford Pit - which sits in the Green Belt on the edge of the A414 - has been earmarked for a £26.5 million solar facility, which would include thousands of solar panels and battery storage.

The proposals were endorsed by members of the county council's cabinet on Monday, December 16, and within days the county council will make a payment of £50,000 to UK Power Networks in order to secure grid availability.

Officers from the county council, who have already held informal talks with planners at St Albans district council, will then explore the options and develop the plans further.

Electricity generated from the solar farm, which is on a former landfill site, could be used by the county council or sold back to the grid. The energy generated by the solar farm could bring an estimated £2 million a year to the county council.

You may also want to watch:

At the meeting of the cabinet, executive member for resources and performance Cllr Ralph Sangster said: "Renewable energy sources are becoming more affordable and desirable.

"As a significant land owner, we are always looking to find suitable uses for land which as been identified as sub optimal agricultural land and is not suitable for contributing to our county's growth agenda.

"A site at Smallford Pit has been identified as suitable for the development of a 22 mega-watt solar photovoltaic energy and battery storage facility.

"This has the potential to significantly contribute to the council's objective of reducing its carbon consumption and contribute to its annual revenue budget."

The Smallford Pit site, which is currently used to graze horses, had been put forward as a potential site for residential development, but it was not taken forward by the district council.

Renewable energy projects are not listed as appropriate development within the Green Belt, but the proposal may meet the 'very special circumstances' required, and the site is judged to have good grid connectivity potential.

Guidance will be received from the district council planners before the £50,000 is paid, and if the proposal does not go ahead part of the money could be returned.

Most Read

St Albans thieves are foiled by cupcake crimefighter

St Albans businesswoman Luisa Zissman praised the police for their quick response

Hertfordshire County Council staff disciplined after fraud allegations

The Hertfordshire County Council offices in Stevenage, where the shared anti-fraud service is based. Picture: Google Street View

Election aftermath: did St Albans MP Anne Main lose touch with her constituents?

St Albans MP Anne Main raised the issue of the Loan Charge during a Finance Bill debate in the Commons.

St Albans home named among Rightmove’s most-viewed of 2019

53 The Park, St Albans is Rightmove's most-viewed Hertfordshire home of 2019. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

Liberal Democrats victorious in St Albans to unseat Conservatives in the 2019 General Election

Daisy Cooper, the Liberal Democrat candidate for St Albans. Picture: Anne Suslak

Most Read

St Albans thieves are foiled by cupcake crimefighter

St Albans businesswoman Luisa Zissman praised the police for their quick response

Hertfordshire County Council staff disciplined after fraud allegations

The Hertfordshire County Council offices in Stevenage, where the shared anti-fraud service is based. Picture: Google Street View

Election aftermath: did St Albans MP Anne Main lose touch with her constituents?

St Albans MP Anne Main raised the issue of the Loan Charge during a Finance Bill debate in the Commons.

St Albans home named among Rightmove’s most-viewed of 2019

53 The Park, St Albans is Rightmove's most-viewed Hertfordshire home of 2019. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

Liberal Democrats victorious in St Albans to unseat Conservatives in the 2019 General Election

Daisy Cooper, the Liberal Democrat candidate for St Albans. Picture: Anne Suslak

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Alfie Aldridge leads Verulam Reallymoving’s charge on final standings in Central League

Verulam Reallymoving's Alfie Aldridge was the winner of round 12 at Corby and the overall standings in the 2019 Central Cyclo-cross League. Picture: KEITH PERRY PHOTOGRAPHY

Plans drawn up for 124-acre solar farm on the edge of St Albans

A solar farm has been proposed for land at Smallford Pit in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Review: Company of Ten’s ‘Marvellous’ Christmas production in St Albans

Company of Ten's Christmas show George's Marvellous Medicine at the Abbey Theatre

Herts Ad Sunday League: Blackberry Jacks claim victory over Skew Bridge in Premier Division

Antony Burns heads Blackberry Jacks ahead against Skew Bridge. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Out on a Limb documentary premieres at The Odyssey in St Albans

Out on a Limb, a film by James Dunn, will premiere at the Odyssey on the 22nd and 23rd of December
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists