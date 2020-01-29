Advanced search

CCTV appeal after man knocked unconscious in St Albans assault

PUBLISHED: 13:11 29 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:11 29 January 2020

Police have released this CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following an assault in the Slug & Lettuce, St Albans. Picture: Herts police

Police have released this CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following an assault in the Slug & Lettuce, St Albans. Picture: Herts police

Police have today released CCTV images following an assault in St Albans where a man was knocked unconscious and lost three of his teeth.

The assault took place at the Slug & Lettuce in Victoria Street between 12.45am and 1am on Sunday, December 15.

A man in his 40s was punched in the face, fell to the floor and lost consciousness.

PC Charlie Marshall, who is investigating, said: "This was a nasty attack which saw the victim lose three of his teeth.

"We've been carrying out extensive enquiries and are now releasing a photo of a man who might be able to help us.

"We believe that the man was in Slug and Lettuce at the time of the offence and that he might have vital information about the assault.

"If you recognise him, please let us know. Similarly, I would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about what happened.

"If you can help, please call the non-emergency number 101 or email me at charlie.marshall@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/112360/19."

