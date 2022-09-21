Sign up now for annual Sleepout event

Have you ever thought about what it's like to be homeless, spending winter nights huddled in a threadbare sleeping bag on soggy cardboard in fear for your health and safety?

The terror of long boring days spent visible to the public without access to privacy, water and with no money while more fortunate people are going about their daily routines.

Without first-hand experience of this traumatic lifestyle, few people can really put themselves in the shoes of the city's street sleepers, but an annual charity event tries to offer a superficial insight into their world.

The St Albans Sleepout is returning this November to raise money and awareness for Herts Young Homeless.

Taking place at Oaklands College's Smallford campus on Friday November 11, it promises an evening under the stars with live entertainment, music, workshops… and a bit of a reality check, to see what life is like for some of their service users.

The St Albans Sleepout was first started in the 1990s by the Abbey of Diocese and has since raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for Hertfordshire homeless charities while also raising awareness of the challenges faced by street sleepers.

Collecting sponsorship for braving the cold by sleeping outside on cardboard, those who take part will be helping to raise vital funds to fight youth homelessness and raise awareness of the crisis faced by hundreds of young people across the county.

Those who complete the free registration before Monday October 17 will be guaranteed to receive a Sleepout pack on the evening, including their very own Herts Young Homeless Beanie hat to help keep you warm.

“The St Albans Sleepout is our biggest fundraising event of the year” said Rebecca Pauling, events officer for Herts Young Homeless.

“It is a very eye-opening experience for everyone who takes part and a really important fundraising opportunity for HYH and a chance to spread awareness. Sadly with the cost of living crisis and long term knock-on effects of Covid we are seeing an increase in demand for our services, at a time when fundraising is becoming increasingly difficult.

"The Sleepout is great way to support HYH and we invite friends, family, colleagues and youth groups to sign up and take part!”

To sign up and take part, visit: https://www.hyh.org.uk/sponsoredsleepout