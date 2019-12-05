Still time to sign up for St Albans Sleepout tomorrow in aid of homeless charity

The St Albans Sleepout at Oaklands College in 2018. Picture: Oaklands College Archant

Hundreds of people will brave the elements tomorrow night to help raise money and awareness of homeless people in St Albans.

The St Albans Sleepout will be held at Oaklands College for the third year running, and is sponsored by Herts Young Homeless.

Activities at the event include building a homeless shelter out of cardboard, hearing from someone who has experienced being homeless and a silent disco.

There will be performances from local musicians, and hot and cold refreshments will be served throughout the night.

The event aims to raise awareness of the 2,000 vulnerable people across the county who face homelessness each year, or are at risk of becoming so.

Participants can still sign up, and receive tips for what to bring on the night and sponsorship advice, at www.hyh.org.uk.

Children under the age of 11 must be accompanied by a parent.