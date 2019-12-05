Advanced search

Still time to sign up for St Albans Sleepout tomorrow in aid of homeless charity

PUBLISHED: 17:30 05 December 2019

The St Albans Sleepout at Oaklands College in 2018. Picture: Oaklands College

The St Albans Sleepout at Oaklands College in 2018. Picture: Oaklands College

Hundreds of people will brave the elements tomorrow night to help raise money and awareness of homeless people in St Albans.

The St Albans Sleepout will be held at Oaklands College for the third year running, and is sponsored by Herts Young Homeless.

Activities at the event include building a homeless shelter out of cardboard, hearing from someone who has experienced being homeless and a silent disco.

There will be performances from local musicians, and hot and cold refreshments will be served throughout the night.

The event aims to raise awareness of the 2,000 vulnerable people across the county who face homelessness each year, or are at risk of becoming so.

Participants can still sign up, and receive tips for what to bring on the night and sponsorship advice, at www.hyh.org.uk.

Children under the age of 11 must be accompanied by a parent.

Christmas tree trashed at St Albans shopping centre

This Christmas tree in Christopher Place was trashed and the decorations stolen.

PICTURES: World leaders visit Hertfordshire for Nato summit

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at The Grove hotel. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Michael Bublé announces Hatfield concert

Michael Buble brings his 2020 summer tour to Hatfield House on July 26 for an open-air concert. Picture: Evaan Kheraj

Three people hospitalised after crash between Welwyn Garden City and St Albans

Police, fire, ambulance and air ambulance services were called to a crash on Coopers Green Lane in St Albans. Picture: Herts Fire and Rescue Service

Parents denied educational provision which meets their autistic daughter’s needs

Niamh Jackson, St Albans, has still not got a school to go to and her parents are worried about her educational well-being. Picture: Steve Jackson

