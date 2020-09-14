Advanced search

Signal box in St Albans goes online

PUBLISHED: 11:42 14 September 2020

St Albans Signal Box goes virtual. Picture: Supplied

St Albans Signal Box goes virtual. Picture: Supplied

St Albans’ celebrated historical signal box has gone digital for the month.

St Albans South Signal Box is opening digitally for this year’s Heritage Open Days, which run until September 20.

Unable to reopen at the moment due to the virus precautions, members of the Signal Box Trust have put together a series of videos that provide a virtual tour of the signal box, the display garden, museum area and, of course, the ever-popular garden railway complete with Thomas the Tank Engine and some of his friends.

Trust chairman Tony Furse said: “We wanted to allow our potential visitors to be able to enjoy some of the features of the signal box and its garden whilst we remain closed.”

The videos are on YouTube and can be accessed through the trust website at www.sigbox.co.uk

