St Albans shoppers have their say on compulsory face masks in shops

PUBLISHED: 14:58 24 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:12 24 July 2020

Phil Davies and his daughter Sian, from St Albans, gave their views on compulsory face masks in shops. Picture: Laura Bill

With face masks compulsory in all shops and supermarkets in England from today, we asked shoppers in St Albans how they feel about the new rule.

Amy Reddick, a chef from St Albans, gave her views on compulsory face masks in shops. Picture: Laura Bill

People who refuse to wear masks may be subject to a £100 fine, which would be halved if paid within 14 days.

Amy Reddick, who is a chef from St Albans, said: “I’m fine with it but I wear one at work for 14 hours a day so it doesn’t bother me just wearing it to pop to the shops.

“I think fining is a good thing – they are horrible to wear but in confined spaces I think we should just put up with it.”

Yana Iliadis, 42, from Fleetville, said: “I am okay with this. If we need to do this, we need to do it.

“I suppose I am a bit worried about the lack of personal touch when it comes to going out for an evening, for example, and you cant see people’s facial expressions.”

Phil Davies, 51, from St Albans, said: “I think it is fine. You do what you are asked to do. Even if it makes one per cent difference, I think it is worth doing.”

“I am an airport technician and they are mandatory at airports already. I don’t think £100 fine is too extreme.”

Phil was with his daughter, Sian, who is nine, and has a mask that she wears for short periods of time.

Sian said she thinks it is a good thing to keep people safe and she understands the point of it.

There are exemptions on mask wearing for children under 11, those with disabilities or with certain health conditions, such as respiratory or cognitive impairments that make it difficult for them to wear a face covering.

Shop staff may also ask you to remove your mask to see your whole face for the purpose of age identification, for example when buying alcohol, cigarettes, or lottery tickets.

