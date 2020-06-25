Advanced search

Arrest made after ‘serious assault’ in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 17:24 25 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:24 25 June 2020

Police have cordoned off Woodland Drive following reports of a stabbing. Picture: Louise Fogerty

Police have cordoned off Woodland Drive following reports of a stabbing. Picture: Louise Fogerty

A man in his 30s has sustained serious injuries following an assault in St Albans this afternoon.

The incident occurred at an address in Central Drive, at the junction with Woodland Drive, at around 12.45pm.

The victim has injuries to his chest and hand, which are serious but not thought to be life threatening. He remains in hospital at this time.

Another man, also aged in his 30s, has been arrested on suspicion of GBH.

The people involved are believed to be known to each other and no-one else is being sought in connection with the assault.

For the safety of nearby residents, firearms officers attended the address and the police helicopter was also despatched.

Anyone who saw the assault or has any information is asked to contact police on 101 referencing incident 397 of June 25.

