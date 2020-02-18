Mother holds tattooing event in St Albans in memory of daughter who died by suicide

The grieving mum of a St Albans woman who died by suicide is running a tattooing event to raise money and awareness.

Leanda Kelly's daughter, Tanya Kordek, took her own life in December 2018 aged just 44 following a long battle with mental illness.

The Semicolon Project event is on March 28 and 29 at Pure Colours, Hatfield Road. Attendees will pay £25 for a semi-colon tattoo. A £5 donation from that will go to cover the ink costs and the other £20 will be split between Mind in Mid Herts and charity Action for Homeless.

A semicolon represents a sentence that could have ended but did not. The tattoo is symbolic of hope and continuation, an affirmation that represents the power to move forward.

The initial movement, Project Semicolon was set up in 2013 by Amy Bleuel who lost her father to suicide.

Since then it has become a widespread symbol of solidarity with people battling depression and suicidal thoughts.

So far over 150 have signed up to getting inked on that weekend but Leanda is hoping for hundreds more in order to raise the most amount of money for the cause she is so passionate about.

Leanda, 62, said: "My daughter suffered from severe sadness for most of her life. She died as a result of it. She didn't get the help and support she needed. We couldn't do it on our own - trust me if a mother's love could save their child, Tanya would still be here.

"A parent should not have to bury their child. I miss my beautiful broken girl more than anyone could ever imagine. I don't want other parents to feel the way I do now.

"So I want to do my bit - along with some amazing friends - to help make a difference.

"Tanya would love this, she would expect me to be doing something to make a difference."

To book a slot to get a semi-colon tattoo at the event call 01727 812255.