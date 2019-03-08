St Albans Sea Cadets need volunteers to 'inspire young people through nautical adventure'

The St Albans Sea Cadets are calling for volunteers to help make a difference in the lives of young people.

Volunteers are needed to help cadets, who are aged between 10 and 18, learn how to sail, powerboat, kayak or windsurf, as well as teaching skills such as first aid, football, mountain biking and navigation.

The St Albans Sea Cadet unit, next to Westminster Lodge, currently has 50 young people attending, supported by nine volunteers.

Petty Officer Richard Harvey said: "We welcome all adults living in the area to pop in to the unit and have a chat about any roles that suit you. Don't be put off if you haven't got any relevant qualifications, all you need is basic knowledge and lots of enthusiasm.

"We need your help to keep inspiring young people through nautical adventure and to keep giving them the best possible head start in life."

To find out how to join visit https://www.sea-cadets.org/stalbans