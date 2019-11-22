St Albans scouts raise money for Oxfam with Walk for Water challenge

Mayor of St Albans Cllr Janet Smith presenting the cheque for �2,100 to Oxfam from St Albans scouts. Picture: Karl Shek Karl Shek

A St Albans scout group presented a £2,100 cheque to Oxfam after taking part in the Walk for Water challenge.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 4th St Albans Scout Group raised money for Oxfam with the Walk on Water challenge. Picture: 4th St Albans Scout Group The 4th St Albans Scout Group raised money for Oxfam with the Walk on Water challenge. Picture: 4th St Albans Scout Group

The 4th St Albans Scouts, who are based in Riverside Road, hiked across the countryside in September, with 41 members from beavers, cubs and scouts walking a combined total of more than 270 miles.

You may also want to watch:

Mayor of St Albans Cllr Janet Smith, who also attended the walk, visited the scouts last week to present a cheque to Oxfam on their behalf.

She also awarded two of the scouts, Aimee and Poppy, with the Fundraising Activity Badge in recognition of their individual achievements - after the girls raised more than £500 between them.

Mayor of St Albans Cllr Janet Smith presenting the cheque for �2,100 to Oxfam from St Albans scouts. Picture: Karl Shek Mayor of St Albans Cllr Janet Smith presenting the cheque for �2,100 to Oxfam from St Albans scouts. Picture: Karl Shek

Section leader Ed Bates said: "I'm so proud of the achievement of everyone who took part and their amazing fundraising efforts. They have all demonstrated their community spirit on a global level."