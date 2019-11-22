Advanced search

St Albans scouts raise money for Oxfam with Walk for Water challenge

PUBLISHED: 11:59 23 November 2019

Mayor of St Albans Cllr Janet Smith presenting the cheque for �2,100 to Oxfam from St Albans scouts. Picture: Karl Shek

Karl Shek

A St Albans scout group presented a £2,100 cheque to Oxfam after taking part in the Walk for Water challenge.

The 4th St Albans Scouts, who are based in Riverside Road, hiked across the countryside in September, with 41 members from beavers, cubs and scouts walking a combined total of more than 270 miles.

Mayor of St Albans Cllr Janet Smith, who also attended the walk, visited the scouts last week to present a cheque to Oxfam on their behalf.

She also awarded two of the scouts, Aimee and Poppy, with the Fundraising Activity Badge in recognition of their individual achievements - after the girls raised more than £500 between them.

Section leader Ed Bates said: "I'm so proud of the achievement of everyone who took part and their amazing fundraising efforts. They have all demonstrated their community spirit on a global level."

