How St Albans Scouts carried on through lockdown

St Albans Scout groups had to cancel meetings had to cancel meetings for the first time in the organisations 110 year history during lockdown, but found ways to carry on. Picture: Malachi O'Byrne Archant

St Albans Scouts have been keeping busy during the lockdown despite meetings being cancelled for the first time in the organisation’s 110 year history.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

St Albans Scout groups had to cancel meetings had to cancel meetings for the first time in the organisations 110 year history during lockdown, but found ways to carry on. Picture: Malachi O'Byrne St Albans Scout groups had to cancel meetings had to cancel meetings for the first time in the organisations 110 year history during lockdown, but found ways to carry on. Picture: Malachi O'Byrne

Scout leaders were forced to get creative when the country was placed in lockdown in March, and have managed to organise a virtual walking challenge, a hike to the moon, St George’s Day clap for carers and more.

Chen-Lee Tsui, leader for 4th St Albans Scouts, said: “Last March Scout leaders were unsure what the future of scouting would hold.

“Pre-lockdown we considered that a deep clean of our Scout hut at Riverside road, and the introduction of regular handwashing would be more than enough. As it turned out, greater measures and some creative thinking was needed.

“We still wanted to carry on with scouting to maintain a sense of community and normality during these extraordinary times. Tools, such as Zoom, helped transform our Scout Troop meetings into a vibrant digital scouting section with a variety of online activities and events on offer.

You may also want to watch:

“Being a Scout has always been about so much more than knowing how to put up a tent and lighting a campfire. So far, our digital scouting journey has proven to be equally crazy and amusingly unconventional. Every week our young people still get together, albeit virtually, learn something new, and have some fun!”

At the beginning of lockdown, St Albans Scouts and their families to part in a virtual hike to Madrid in collaboration Spanish Scouting friends, 1st Madrid British Scouts.

Since then, they’ve done a hike to the moon, St George’s Day/Clap for the key workers, letter writing to isolated individuals, and a three-day online spy camp with a huge campfire that was broadcast live via Zoom.

Chen added: “We have also discovered origami, paracord woggle making, one scout made a video on axe-work, along with countless web-based and scout activity badge challenge

“Meanwhile, our scout troop has continued to thrive and grow. We have ‘virtually’ welcomed seven cub scouts into our troop and awarded a Chief Scout Gold Award to one of our high-achieving scouts – another virtual first!

“In the years to come, we hope young people will recall that scouting came through for them during challenging times. In the meantime, we look forward to the day when we can welcome our young people back in uniform.”