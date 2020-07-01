Advanced search

How St Albans Scouts carried on through lockdown

PUBLISHED: 10:42 01 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:42 01 July 2020

St Albans Scout groups had to cancel meetings had to cancel meetings for the first time in the organisations 110 year history during lockdown, but found ways to carry on. Picture: Malachi O'Byrne

St Albans Scout groups had to cancel meetings had to cancel meetings for the first time in the organisations 110 year history during lockdown, but found ways to carry on. Picture: Malachi O'Byrne

Archant

St Albans Scouts have been keeping busy during the lockdown despite meetings being cancelled for the first time in the organisation’s 110 year history.

St Albans Scout groups had to cancel meetings had to cancel meetings for the first time in the organisations 110 year history during lockdown, but found ways to carry on. Picture: Malachi O'ByrneSt Albans Scout groups had to cancel meetings had to cancel meetings for the first time in the organisations 110 year history during lockdown, but found ways to carry on. Picture: Malachi O'Byrne

Scout leaders were forced to get creative when the country was placed in lockdown in March, and have managed to organise a virtual walking challenge, a hike to the moon, St George’s Day clap for carers and more.

Chen-Lee Tsui, leader for 4th St Albans Scouts, said: “Last March Scout leaders were unsure what the future of scouting would hold.

“Pre-lockdown we considered that a deep clean of our Scout hut at Riverside road, and the introduction of regular handwashing would be more than enough. As it turned out, greater measures and some creative thinking was needed.

“We still wanted to carry on with scouting to maintain a sense of community and normality during these extraordinary times. Tools, such as Zoom, helped transform our Scout Troop meetings into a vibrant digital scouting section with a variety of online activities and events on offer.

You may also want to watch:

“Being a Scout has always been about so much more than knowing how to put up a tent and lighting a campfire. So far, our digital scouting journey has proven to be equally crazy and amusingly unconventional. Every week our young people still get together, albeit virtually, learn something new, and have some fun!”

At the beginning of lockdown, St Albans Scouts and their families to part in a virtual hike to Madrid in collaboration Spanish Scouting friends, 1st Madrid British Scouts.

Since then, they’ve done a hike to the moon, St George’s Day/Clap for the key workers, letter writing to isolated individuals, and a three-day online spy camp with a huge campfire that was broadcast live via Zoom.

Chen added: “We have also discovered origami, paracord woggle making, one scout made a video on axe-work, along with countless web-based and scout activity badge challenge

“Meanwhile, our scout troop has continued to thrive and grow. We have ‘virtually’ welcomed seven cub scouts into our troop and awarded a Chief Scout Gold Award to one of our high-achieving scouts – another virtual first!

“In the years to come, we hope young people will recall that scouting came through for them during challenging times. In the meantime, we look forward to the day when we can welcome our young people back in uniform.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Tributes to St Albans ‘legend, loved by everyone’

Tributes are being paid to a St Albans mum who died aged 53 after a short illness. Picture: Supplied

St Albans and Harpenden restaurants prepare for grand re-opening weekend

Backyard Kitchen.

St Albans headteacher goes out of his way to reassure pupils

Headteacher Mr Damien Johnston created videos to show his pupils the way into their classrooms to enable social distancing. Picture: Supplied

Property Spotlight: A huge family home on one of St Albans’ most prestigious roads

The Park, St Albans. Picture: Daniels Estate Agents

Hertfordshire named among UK’s safest places to live

Crime rates across Herts are among the lowest in the country. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Tributes to St Albans ‘legend, loved by everyone’

Tributes are being paid to a St Albans mum who died aged 53 after a short illness. Picture: Supplied

St Albans and Harpenden restaurants prepare for grand re-opening weekend

Backyard Kitchen.

St Albans headteacher goes out of his way to reassure pupils

Headteacher Mr Damien Johnston created videos to show his pupils the way into their classrooms to enable social distancing. Picture: Supplied

Property Spotlight: A huge family home on one of St Albans’ most prestigious roads

The Park, St Albans. Picture: Daniels Estate Agents

Hertfordshire named among UK’s safest places to live

Crime rates across Herts are among the lowest in the country. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

How St Albans Scouts carried on through lockdown

St Albans Scout groups had to cancel meetings had to cancel meetings for the first time in the organisations 110 year history during lockdown, but found ways to carry on. Picture: Malachi O'Byrne

Anger after golliwog dolls for sale on St Albans market stall

St Albans Market.

How often do sales fall through in St Albans? The Secret Estate Agent shares some stats

What the Secret Estate Agent doesn't know about the St Albans property market isn't worth knowing. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The GREAT and good of inspirational businesses

THERE FOR YOU: Queen’s Hotel lit up for NHS

St Albans urged not to drop litter in parks as lockdown eases

Cllr Rowlands with park ranger James Morgan at Verulamium Park. Picture: SADC