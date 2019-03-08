St Albans Scouts to attend European Scout Jamboree

Two scouts from St Albans district have been chosen to represent the UK at the European Scout Jamboree in Poland.

Lucy Watts and Flo O'Byrne, both 13, will join other young people from Hertfordshire at the jamboree in Gdansk, Poland from Monday, July 27 to Thursday, August 6.

There has not been a European Scout Jamboree since the UK last hosted 'Eurojam' in 2005, and President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda will be honorary patron of the event.

Scouts will be encouraged to interact with others scouts from different cultures and countries and who speak different languages, and will take part in a variety of training sessions, camps and activities.

The event aims to teach the scouts to be active citizens of both Europe and the world.

Lucy, who goes to Marlborough School, and Flo, who attends Loreto College, will also be fundraising for the jamboree among their groups.