St Albans scouts become Dementia Friends

The 18th St Albans Tyler Scouts have become Dementia Friends to support people with dementia. Picture: 18th St Albans Tyler Scouts Archant

A St Albans scout group joined an initiative to help people with dementia by fundraising, visiting care homes and learning about the condition.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 18th St Albans Tyler Scouts have become Dementia Friends to support people with dementia. Picture: 18th St Albans Tyler Scouts The 18th St Albans Tyler Scouts have become Dementia Friends to support people with dementia. Picture: 18th St Albans Tyler Scouts

Dementia Friends, created by Alzheimer's UK, educates people that dementia can affect communication and movement, as well as causing memory loss.

You may also want to watch:

The 18th St Albans Tyler Scout Troop attended a session on the condition to learn about becoming Dementia Friends.

At the Homewood Road Church Spring Fair, the scouts shared information on dementia and raised £100 for Alzheimer's UK through a 'guess the number of balloons in the car' challenge.

The 18th St Albans Tyler Scouts have become Dementia Friends to support people with dementia. Picture: 18th St Albans Tyler Scouts The 18th St Albans Tyler Scouts have become Dementia Friends to support people with dementia. Picture: 18th St Albans Tyler Scouts

They then visited two different care homes in the local community, where they sang traditional campfire songs and met the residents.

Scout leader Simon Thurlby said: "Community action is an important part of scouting and the Scouts have got a lot out of taking part in the Dementia Friends project. I'm sure they will continue to share what they have learnt."