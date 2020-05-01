St Albans officers walk equivalent of 21 marathons during coronavirus lockdown

Four St Albans Operation Scorpion officers have put their best foot forward and walked the equivalent of 21 marathons over two weeks to support colleagues across the St Albans district.

They have covered 560 miles in the past two weeks – over 14 miles each a day – to be a visible police presence to help their colleagues and help keep residents safe.

The Operation Scorpion team patrols the county to support the work already being carried out by the district’s Safer Neighbourhood teams and intervention officers.

St Albans Chief Inspector Lynda Coates said: “I’m really proud of these officers who have made great strides in making themselves visible in the community and encouraging residents to stay at home where possible – except to buy food or for daily exercise.

“I’m told my officers did not need to go out separately for their daily exercise after a day at work!

“I’m pleased to report that the majority of residents are complying with the government’s measures, which is helping to keep residents in the St Albans safer and is reducing unnecessary strain on the NHS.

“Please be reassured that we are still here to help.”

She said: “Domestic abuse remains a top priority for us and we have specially trained officers to help anyone who feels trapped or unsafe at home during the lockdown period.

“We understand that it is more difficult to reach out for support when the perpetrator is in the home, but the Hertfordshire Domestic Abuse Partnership is working with services to create more discrete options for victims.”

Police and Crime Commissioner David Lloyd said: “This is just one example of how our tremendous officers across Hertfordshire are going the extra mile and more, to keep us all safe during the lockdown.

“I would like to thank these officers and all our front line staff on behalf of the public for their dedication to duty. I have been very proud of how Herts police have handled the lockdown measures – they have taken the approach to educate people, and only enforce as a last resort.

“Sickness levels have been comparatively low and alongside resilience planning it has ensured the force has continued to respond to emergency and non-urgent calls, while continuing to investigate and make arrests.”