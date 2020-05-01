Advanced search

St Albans officers walk equivalent of 21 marathons during coronavirus lockdown

PUBLISHED: 08:59 03 May 2020

St Albans Operation Scorpion officers from Herts police walked miles to support colleagues across the district. Picture: Herts police

St Albans Operation Scorpion officers from Herts police walked miles to support colleagues across the district. Picture: Herts police

Archant

Four St Albans Operation Scorpion officers have put their best foot forward and walked the equivalent of 21 marathons over two weeks to support colleagues across the St Albans district.

They have covered 560 miles in the past two weeks – over 14 miles each a day – to be a visible police presence to help their colleagues and help keep residents safe.

The Operation Scorpion team patrols the county to support the work already being carried out by the district’s Safer Neighbourhood teams and intervention officers.

St Albans Chief Inspector Lynda Coates said: “I’m really proud of these officers who have made great strides in making themselves visible in the community and encouraging residents to stay at home where possible – except to buy food or for daily exercise.

“I’m told my officers did not need to go out separately for their daily exercise after a day at work!

You may also want to watch:

“I’m pleased to report that the majority of residents are complying with the government’s measures, which is helping to keep residents in the St Albans safer and is reducing unnecessary strain on the NHS.

“Please be reassured that we are still here to help.”

She said: “Domestic abuse remains a top priority for us and we have specially trained officers to help anyone who feels trapped or unsafe at home during the lockdown period.

“We understand that it is more difficult to reach out for support when the perpetrator is in the home, but the Hertfordshire Domestic Abuse Partnership is working with services to create more discrete options for victims.”

Police and Crime Commissioner David Lloyd said: “This is just one example of how our tremendous officers across Hertfordshire are going the extra mile and more, to keep us all safe during the lockdown.

“I would like to thank these officers and all our front line staff on behalf of the public for their dedication to duty. I have been very proud of how Herts police have handled the lockdown measures – they have taken the approach to educate people, and only enforce as a last resort.

“Sickness levels have been comparatively low and alongside resilience planning it has ensured the force has continued to respond to emergency and non-urgent calls, while continuing to investigate and make arrests.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

New coronavirus map reveals number of deaths and worst hit areas in St Albans

Data from ONS show the number of coronavirus related deaths and their locations. PICTURE: Archant

Sign up to In Brief, the Herts Advertiser’s newsletter that is delivered straight to your email

In Brief is the new and improved weekly newsletter brought to you by the Herts Advertiser.

St Albans live music venue makes desperate plea for support

Owner of The Horn, St Albans Adrian Bell with his grandchildren who also support the campaign. Picture: Supplied

Explosive squad attend London Colney after WW2 bombs discovered

The London Colney explosives were dealt with by a disposal unit. Picture: Steven Kordek

Do you know who stole teddy bear display from St Albans home?

Thieves have stolen this teddy bear display from outside a house in Homewood Road, St Albans.

Most Read

New coronavirus map reveals number of deaths and worst hit areas in St Albans

Data from ONS show the number of coronavirus related deaths and their locations. PICTURE: Archant

Sign up to In Brief, the Herts Advertiser’s newsletter that is delivered straight to your email

In Brief is the new and improved weekly newsletter brought to you by the Herts Advertiser.

St Albans live music venue makes desperate plea for support

Owner of The Horn, St Albans Adrian Bell with his grandchildren who also support the campaign. Picture: Supplied

Explosive squad attend London Colney after WW2 bombs discovered

The London Colney explosives were dealt with by a disposal unit. Picture: Steven Kordek

Do you know who stole teddy bear display from St Albans home?

Thieves have stolen this teddy bear display from outside a house in Homewood Road, St Albans.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans officers walk equivalent of 21 marathons during coronavirus lockdown

St Albans Operation Scorpion officers from Herts police walked miles to support colleagues across the district. Picture: Herts police

Homelessness charity Emmaus providing emergency furniture packages during pandemic

Emmaus chief executive John Chesters after a furniture package delivery.

Herts Ad Sunday League: Clean sweeps easy as one-two-three as six claim the domestic treble

The domestic treble in one St Albans Sunday League season has been done six times, including by Queens Head Logic in 2003-04 and in 2007-08 as Queens Head Sandridge. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Family saves tree planting project at St Albans school

Suzanne, Jessica, Jenson and Scott Dolan, who saved a tree planting project at Mount Pleasant School.

Do you know who stole teddy bear display from St Albans home?

Thieves have stolen this teddy bear display from outside a house in Homewood Road, St Albans.
Drive 24