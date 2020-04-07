Advanced search

St Albans and Bushey schools donate protective equipment to NHS

PUBLISHED: 10:10 07 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:10 07 April 2020

There is a national shortage of personal protective equipment for key workers battling the coronavirus outbreak on the frontline. Picture: Pexels

There is a national shortage of personal protective equipment for key workers battling the coronavirus outbreak on the frontline. Picture: Pexels

Schools in St Albans and Bushey have donated vital protective equipment to nearby hospitals to aid in the fight against the coronavirus.

Supplies were loaded on to a mini bus and transported to NHS workers on the front line helpng those with the virus. Picture: Herts County CouncilSupplies were loaded on to a mini bus and transported to NHS workers on the front line helpng those with the virus. Picture: Herts County Council

Ten schools, including Falconer School and Queen’s School in Bushey and Heathlands School in St Albans, have collaborated to donate essential supplies.

Headteachers from at least 10 schools have donated protective items such as goggles, gloves, hand sanitisers and antiseptic wipes to help medics fight the virus.

Also taking part in last Friday’s mercy-dash were Rickmansworth School, St Joan of Arc School and The Reach Free School in Rickmansworth, Francis Combe Academy and St Michael’s Catholic High School, Garston Manor School, Westfield Academy Watford Grammar School for Girls in Watford and Parmiter’s School, Garston.

Headteacher of Falconer School, Paul Clair, said: “Falconer School was delighted to be able to help with the team effort by local schools to help Watford General Hospital.

“We provided goggles and gloves and hope these will help the NHS staff to carry out their vital work as safely as possible.”

Cabinet member for education, libraries and localism, councillor Terry Douris, said: “The response across every part of Hertfordshire has been tremendous and continues day after day.

“Hertfordshire County Council is working hand in hand with our NHS and healthcare colleagues and I am delighted our schools were able to make these generous and timely donations. Huge thanks to all involved.”

Co-headteacher for Heathlands School for Deaf Children, Lesley Reeves Costi added: “We were pleased to be able to help by sending protective goggles from our science laboratory and resistant materials technology workshop to hospitals to be used by NHS staff.

“We have also provided our school minibus and people carrier to be used by NHS volunteers to bring people home from hospitals safely.”

NHS workers across the country have been facing a shortage in personal protective equipment on the front line caring for those with the illness.

At Watford General Hosptial, all visitors have been banned with the exception of desginated birthing partners and one parent visiting children in paediatric wards.

