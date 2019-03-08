Advanced search

St Albans schoolgirls make a splash by raising £700 with swimathon

PUBLISHED: 07:33 20 September 2019

St Albans High School For Girls pupils organised the swimathon at Westminster Lodge Leisure Centre pool for Cancer Research UK and Macmillan Cancer Support. Picture: Submitted by Westminster Lodge

St Albans High School For Girls pupils organised the swimathon at Westminster Lodge Leisure Centre pool for Cancer Research UK and Macmillan Cancer Support. Picture: Submitted by Westminster Lodge

St Albans schoolgirls made a splash with their swimathon fundraiser for cancer.

Pupils at St Albans High School For Girls - Eloise Thomas, Emelia Murray, Mimi Martha Clinch and Paloma Lee - organised the event as part of their yearly summer charity challenge.

The swimathon saw younger participants complete a mile and older girls take on 100 lengths of the 25m Westminster Lodge Leisure Centre pool.

It all raised £700 for Cancer Research UK and Macmillan Cancer Support.

Westminster Lodge general manager Lesley Garner said: "It was amazing to watch the girls take on the challenge and raise so much money for such a worthy cause.

"They should be extremely proud of their efforts and we wholeheartedly encourage everyone to continue donating to the fund. What a lovely school project!"

Donate at https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/sensational-swimmers

