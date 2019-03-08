St Albans schoolgirls make a splash by raising £700 with swimathon
PUBLISHED: 07:33 20 September 2019
St Albans schoolgirls made a splash with their swimathon fundraiser for cancer.
Pupils at St Albans High School For Girls - Eloise Thomas, Emelia Murray, Mimi Martha Clinch and Paloma Lee - organised the event as part of their yearly summer charity challenge.
The swimathon saw younger participants complete a mile and older girls take on 100 lengths of the 25m Westminster Lodge Leisure Centre pool.
It all raised £700 for Cancer Research UK and Macmillan Cancer Support.
Westminster Lodge general manager Lesley Garner said: "It was amazing to watch the girls take on the challenge and raise so much money for such a worthy cause.
"They should be extremely proud of their efforts and we wholeheartedly encourage everyone to continue donating to the fund. What a lovely school project!"
Donate at https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/sensational-swimmers