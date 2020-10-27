St Albans youngster donates luscious locks to The Little Princess Trust
PUBLISHED: 09:38 27 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:23 27 October 2020
A 10-year-old girl from St Albans has reached for the scissors in aid of The Little Princess Trust.
Chloe Segrue, 10, who attends Sandridge Primary School, had 14 inches of hair cut off yesterday (October 26) at Renaissance Hairdressers, and will be donating her locks to make a wig for a child with cancer.
“I was scared as I couldn’t remember the last time I had short hair and I was wondering what it would look and feel like,” Chloe said. “But after watching videos on how real wigs can make children less fortunate than me so happy, I was determined no matter what I would at least give 12 inches of my hair.”
As well as donating her hair, Chloe has raised money to fund the making of a wig. A target of £550 was set, which covers the cost of making and fitting a wig for one child. Her JustGiving page has since surpassed £650.
Chloe was inspired to raise money for a cancer charity after losing her grandmother to the disease in May.
Chloe’s mum Aurelia said: “I am very proud of Chloe. She got really emotional when she realised that there are children out there who suffer from hair loss for various reasons and what a difference donating your hair could make to someone else’s life. Her determination of helping others was stronger than the worry of what she would look like.
“We are very grateful for all the donations she has received so far and the support from friends and family. We hope it will inspire other people to do the same as it is such a great charity.”
To donate to Chloe’s fundraiser, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/chloesegrue
