Schoolgirl donates hair to Little Princess Trust

Published: 12:04 PM June 14, 2021

The ten-year-old had her hair cut off and donated to The Little Princess Trust. - Credit: Nina Breunung

A St Albans 10-year-old has had the chop to help children with cancer.

Ronia Joshi spent three months raising more than £700 for The Little Princess Trust, and is also donating her hair to the charity.

Her mum is an NHS radiology consultant, and staff from St Albans Hospital and Beds and Herts breast screening unit have donated to her efforts and supported her during her campaign.

Ronia had her hair cut at Tielsi Hair on Abbey Avenue and owner Tony Collinson matched the cost of the cut with a donation.

She said: "I loved my thick hair but really wanted another child to feel better about themselves so I decided to donate."

Ronia is now planning to grow her hair and hopefully donate again in the future.

The Prae Wood Primary School pupil said her teachers were very supportive. She plays multiple instruments - piano, flute, drum and does artistic roller skating, gymnastics, ballet, ballroom dancing, Indian dancing, horse riding.

To support Ronia go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/roniajoshi