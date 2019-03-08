Young St Albans theatre star up for prestigious award

St Albans' Jack Meredith with Jason Donovan, who is in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Jack is up for Child Performer of the Year at The Stage Debut Awards 2019.

An up-and-coming theatre star from St Albans has been nominated for a prestigious industry award.

Jack Meredith. Picture: Jon Meredith Jack Meredith. Picture: Jon Meredith

Jack Meredith, from Marshalswick in St Albans, is up for Child Performer of the Year at The Stage Debut Awards 2019 for his role in Caroline, Or Change.

The 11-year-old played Noah Gellman in the West End musical, which is set in America during the civil rights movement.

He performed the role from November 2018 to March 2019, and has since been starring in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Jack is up against three other children in his category as part of the awards, which were set up to celebrate emerging actors.

Jack Meredith Jack Meredith

Other nominees for Child Performer of the Year are Caelan Edie for his role in The Bodyguard, Clara Read for playing Hedwig in The Wild Duck, and Taya Tower, who was Clara in The Hunt.

Jack's dad, Jon Meredith, said it is surreal watching him on stage: "He is really proud of himself and he is having a great time making friendships and working with great people.

"It is great he has had this nomination because it is a lovely bonus and a surprise we weren't expecting at all. It is nice that he has been recognised."

Jack Meredith Jack Meredith

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on September 15.

In the meantime, Jack has appeared on ITV's Britain's Got Talent results show and This Morning.

Jon added: "It is all a good, fun journey, where he has lived some amazing experiences and had an amazing time."

Caroline, Or Change, is set in 1963 Louisiana and the main role is a poorly paid maid working for the Gellman family. She befriends Noah while trying to make enough money to feed and clothe her children.

After sell-out shows on Broadway, at the Chichester Festival, and then at London's Hampstead Theatre, the play came to the Playhouse Theatre in the capital from late November last year.

Not yet a teenager, Jack can already boast a packed portfolio of appearances which started when he starred in a national advert for Kingsmill bread.

This aired on ITV, Channel 4, and Sky, on top of appearing in local productions.