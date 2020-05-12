Advanced search

St Albans teacher runs marathon in school field for Down’s syndrome charity

PUBLISHED: 08:29 13 May 2020

Trish Hall ran 104 laps of the Bernards Heath Junior School playing field and raised £2,000 for Up on Downs. Picture: Bernards Heath Junior School

Trish Hall ran 104 laps of the Bernards Heath Junior School playing field and raised £2,000 for Up on Downs. Picture: Bernards Heath Junior School

Archant

A St Albans primary school teacher has completed a marathon in the school field in aid of a Hertfordshire Down’s syndrome charity.

Bernards Heath Junior School teacher Trish Hall had spent the last five months training for her first ever marathon – the Milton Keynes Full Marathon.

As a result of the coronavirus outbreak, the event – which was set for May 3 – was cancelled.

You may also want to watch:

Having already received sponsorship in aid of Down’s syndrome charity Up on Downs, Trish was determined to complete the challenge.

At 9am on Tuesday, May 5, Mrs Hall started her run cheered on by the children of key workers being looked after at school.

After running 104 laps of the school’s running track, Mrs Hall finally finished her marathon after 5 hours and 5 minutes, raising £2,000 for the charity that supports those with Down’s Syndrome in Hertfordshire.

To find out more about Up on Downs, go to upondowns.com.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Iconic St Albans barber cuts loose after 40 years

Iconic St Albans barber Vince retires after 40 years. Picture: Supplied

Police officer airlifted to hospital after serious crash in St Albans

An officer has been airlifted to hospital after a police car collided with a brick wall and overturned.

Property Spotlight: An outstanding family home in St Albans

St Stephen's Avenue, St Albans. Picture: Frost's

Golf courses in England able to reopen on Wednesday say England Golf after announcement from Boris Johnson

Golf courses could reopen on Wednesday after the announcement from Boris Johnson. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans district celebrates VE Day in socially-distant style

Residents of Monks Horton Way celebrating VE Day. Picture: Valerie Shrimplin

Most Read

Iconic St Albans barber cuts loose after 40 years

Iconic St Albans barber Vince retires after 40 years. Picture: Supplied

Police officer airlifted to hospital after serious crash in St Albans

An officer has been airlifted to hospital after a police car collided with a brick wall and overturned.

Property Spotlight: An outstanding family home in St Albans

St Stephen's Avenue, St Albans. Picture: Frost's

Golf courses in England able to reopen on Wednesday say England Golf after announcement from Boris Johnson

Golf courses could reopen on Wednesday after the announcement from Boris Johnson. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans district celebrates VE Day in socially-distant style

Residents of Monks Horton Way celebrating VE Day. Picture: Valerie Shrimplin

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans teacher runs marathon in school field for Down’s syndrome charity

Trish Hall ran 104 laps of the Bernards Heath Junior School playing field and raised £2,000 for Up on Downs. Picture: Bernards Heath Junior School

Cote Rotie or Chateauneuf du Pape?

Cote Rotie or Chateauneuf du Pape?

St Albans music venue still needs your support

The Horn music venue in St Albans still needs your support. Picture: Adrian Bell

Why it’s business as usual for St Albans primary school heads

It's business as usual at St Albans primary schools...

Police officer airlifted to hospital after serious crash in St Albans

An officer has been airlifted to hospital after a police car collided with a brick wall and overturned.
Drive 24