St Albans teacher runs marathon in school field for Down’s syndrome charity
PUBLISHED: 08:29 13 May 2020
Archant
A St Albans primary school teacher has completed a marathon in the school field in aid of a Hertfordshire Down’s syndrome charity.
Bernards Heath Junior School teacher Trish Hall had spent the last five months training for her first ever marathon – the Milton Keynes Full Marathon.
As a result of the coronavirus outbreak, the event – which was set for May 3 – was cancelled.
Having already received sponsorship in aid of Down’s syndrome charity Up on Downs, Trish was determined to complete the challenge.
At 9am on Tuesday, May 5, Mrs Hall started her run cheered on by the children of key workers being looked after at school.
After running 104 laps of the school’s running track, Mrs Hall finally finished her marathon after 5 hours and 5 minutes, raising £2,000 for the charity that supports those with Down’s Syndrome in Hertfordshire.
To find out more about Up on Downs, go to upondowns.com.
