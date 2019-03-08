St Albans school reduces energy use to combat climate change
PUBLISHED: 09:05 02 June 2019
A St Albans primary school has taken action on climate change by reducing its energy use and becoming a zero-carbon electricity consumer.
Alban City School in Hatfield Road is a member of the Eco-Schools programme and a supporter of Sustainable St Albans, and has developed a sustainability programme which is woven into school life.
The school has selected a green energy provider, changed all its light fittings to LEDs and implemented a new lighting plan, which has reduced the number of light fittings used in the school by 40 per cent.
Gordon Baisley, a school governor who led the lighting project, said: "Both projects massively reduce our environmental impact. And, importantly at a time of school budget cuts, significantly reduce our costs."
Along with a group of parents, Gordon is working on sustainableclub.co.uk, a website to share sustainability ideas with other schools.