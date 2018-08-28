St Albans school reassures parents after teenager unsettled by men in van

Police were called after a teenage boy felt uncomfortable by men in a parked van in St Albans. Archant

A parent called police after a teenage boy felt intimidated by two men in a parked van in St Albans.

Beaumont School, in Oakwood Drive, sent a letter out to parents asking them to remind their children to be alert on the way to and from school, after police were called about an incident nearby.

A pupil was cycling on Hatfield Road, near Longacres Park, when he saw two men in a parked van. He felt uncomfortable and cycled away.

Police spoke to the boy later in the day. At no stage did the men in the van try to talk to or approach the boy, and they drove away shortly afterwards.

The local Safer Neighbourhood Team will be liaising with the school to offer additional reassurance and advice.

Beaumont headteacher Martin Atkinson said: “The safety of our students is paramount. For this reason the school contacted parents to please remind their children to be alert and take extra care on their way to and from school.

“We are grateful to the police for their assistance and thankful that the incident does not appear to be cause for further concern.”