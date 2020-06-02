Advanced search

St Albans school plants trees to offset carbon footprint

PUBLISHED: 12:58 02 June 2020

Alban City School in St Albans has taken steps to reduce energy use and take action on climate change. Picture: Alban City School

Alban City School in St Albans has taken steps to reduce energy use and take action on climate change. Picture: Alban City School

Archant

A St Albans primary school has planted trees to offset their environmental impact.

The ‘Trees for Life’ initiative at Alban City Primary School is a growing success.

The school wants to “provide an environment that puts children’s needs at the top of the agenda”.

Parents, pupils and friends of the school can make donations that result in the planting of trees, contributing to the rewilding of the Caledonian Forest.

The leadership hopes this will address climate crisis, provide habitat for wildlife, and counteract the school’s consumption with a target of having a carbon negative impact on the environment.

Alban City uses natural gas, with an estimated CO2 release of 15 tonnes last year.

Trees for Life calculate planting four trees to offset one tonne of CO2 release, therefore 60 trees will offset last year’s gas usage.

To donate go to https://treesforlife.org.uk/groves/193000/

