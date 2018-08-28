Series of burglaries strikes St Albans on Saturday

Cell Barnes Lane, St Albans, where a burglary took place on Saturday. Picture: Google. Archant

There was a series of break-ins around St Albans at the weekend.

Between 11am and 8pm on Saturday, December 8, burglars forced open the rear door to a home on Cell Barnes Lane and stole jewellery and two iPhone 8s.

Between 5.30pm and 8.30pm on the same day, jewellery and cash was taken after thieves smashed a rear door to get into a property on Beaumont Avenue.

On Kitchener Close, jewellery was taken after burglars came in through the front door between 11am and 8pm on Saturday.

If you have any information about these incidents, call 101 and give the respective reference number:

• For Cell Barnes Lane, quote 41/63940/18.

• For Beaumont Avenue, quote 41/63972/18.

• For Kitchener Close, quote 41/63973/18.

You can also contact Crimestoppers to give information anonymously on 0800 555 111.