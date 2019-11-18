Advanced search

Children write down their Christmas wishes at Santa's Post Office in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 14:42 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:42 18 November 2019

Santa's Post Office was launched in Christopher Place last week. Picture: St Albans BID

Santa's Post Office was launched in Christopher Place last week. Picture: St Albans BID

Christmas came early to Christopher Place in St Albans with the launch of Santa's Post Office last week.

Santa's Post Office was launched in Christopher Place last week. Picture: St Albans BID

Hundreds of people visited the recreated Victorian post office on Thursday, November 14, with traditional hot roasted chestnuts handed out to the children waiting to send their letters to Santa.

Once inside, children sat at a giant oak table to write their letters, which they then put into a magical post box, pressed a button and watched them light up on their journey to Lapland. The elves ensured that each child received a reply.

Santa's Post Office was launched in Christopher Place last week. Picture: St Albans BIDSanta's Post Office was launched in Christopher Place last week. Picture: St Albans BID

There was also face-painting, Christmas crafts and decoration-making to keep children busy while they waited. The Christopher Place Christmas lights were switched on at 5pm, and a choir sang carols.

Santa's Post Office is open 11am to 5pm Saturdays and Sundays until December 22, and there is no need to book. On Thursday, December 12 it is open from 4pm to 8pm.

Santa's Post Office was launched in Christopher Place last week. Picture: St Albans BIDSanta's Post Office was launched in Christopher Place last week. Picture: St Albans BID

Santa's Post Office was launched in Christopher Place last week. Picture: St Albans BIDSanta's Post Office was launched in Christopher Place last week. Picture: St Albans BID

Santa's Post Office was launched in Christopher Place last week. Picture: St Albans BIDSanta's Post Office was launched in Christopher Place last week. Picture: St Albans BID

Santa's Post Office was launched in Christopher Place last week. Picture: St Albans BIDSanta's Post Office was launched in Christopher Place last week. Picture: St Albans BID

Santa's Post Office was launched in Christopher Place last week. Picture: St Albans BIDSanta's Post Office was launched in Christopher Place last week. Picture: St Albans BID

Santa's Post Office was launched in Christopher Place last week. Picture: St Albans BIDSanta's Post Office was launched in Christopher Place last week. Picture: St Albans BID

Santa's Post Office was launched in Christopher Place last week. Picture: St Albans BIDSanta's Post Office was launched in Christopher Place last week. Picture: St Albans BID

