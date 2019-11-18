Children write down their Christmas wishes at Santa's Post Office in St Albans
Archant
Christmas came early to Christopher Place in St Albans with the launch of Santa's Post Office last week.
Hundreds of people visited the recreated Victorian post office on Thursday, November 14, with traditional hot roasted chestnuts handed out to the children waiting to send their letters to Santa.
Once inside, children sat at a giant oak table to write their letters, which they then put into a magical post box, pressed a button and watched them light up on their journey to Lapland. The elves ensured that each child received a reply.
There was also face-painting, Christmas crafts and decoration-making to keep children busy while they waited. The Christopher Place Christmas lights were switched on at 5pm, and a choir sang carols.
Santa's Post Office is open 11am to 5pm Saturdays and Sundays until December 22, and there is no need to book. On Thursday, December 12 it is open from 4pm to 8pm.