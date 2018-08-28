Post-Christmas Santa Hunt kicks off in St Albans

The Wick Archant

Children can hunt for Santa in a post-Christmas festive game around a Marshalswick woodland this morning.

The Woodland Trust’s St Albans Local Support Group are holding a Santa Hunt today, where youngsters can win a chocolate prize if they find five different yuletide tokens in The Wick.

An organiser, Rita Waldron, said: “It is a good excuse to get out in the fresh air and for the children to get rid of their excess energy running around the wood collecting hidden tokens.”

She advised participants to wear suitable clothing, such as wellies.

It takes place from 10am to 12pm today, via the woodland’s Marshal’s Drive entrance.

Entry is 50p and all proceeds will go towards the Woodland Trust - a charity which works to restore ancient woodland and protect, campaign for, and plant new trees.

It manages Heartwood Forest in Sandridge.