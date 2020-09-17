Sally Army bike ride to Brighton for charity

A charity bike ride for COVID has been organised by a St Albans church.

The Salvation Army in St Albans has faced increasing requests for help as the pandemic brought about fear of job losses, struggling families, mental health problems, homelessness and the arrival of migrants desperately seeking food and shelter.

Lieutenant Wan Gi Lee is taking to the saddle for a 70 mile cycle ride from London to Brighton on September 21.

He will be joined by two veteran cyclists, Aubrey Foddering and Bill Hamilton, supporters of the charity and joint leaders of the cycling group at Chiswell Green U3A.

Dubbed The Three Amigos, the riders will tackle what has become known as the BP ride – Buckingham Palace to Brighton Pier, with several diversions from the main route to take in some of the delights of Wild Life Parks and the rolling countryside.

They hope to raise £2,000 to help The Salvation Army to continue its work in our city.