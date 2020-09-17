Advanced search

Sally Army bike ride to Brighton for charity

PUBLISHED: 09:48 17 September 2020 | UPDATED: 09:49 17 September 2020

The Salvation Army church is having a charity bike ride.

The Salvation Army church is having a charity bike ride.

Archant

A charity bike ride for COVID has been organised by a St Albans church.

The Salvation Army in St Albans has faced increasing requests for help as the pandemic brought about fear of job losses, struggling families, mental health problems, homelessness and the arrival of migrants desperately seeking food and shelter.

You may also want to watch:

Lieutenant Wan Gi Lee is taking to the saddle for a 70 mile cycle ride from London to Brighton on September 21.

He will be joined by two veteran cyclists, Aubrey Foddering and Bill Hamilton, supporters of the charity and joint leaders of the cycling group at Chiswell Green U3A.

Dubbed The Three Amigos, the riders will tackle what has become known as the BP ride – Buckingham Palace to Brighton Pier, with several diversions from the main route to take in some of the delights of Wild Life Parks and the rolling countryside.

They hope to raise £2,000 to help The Salvation Army to continue its work in our city.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Harpenden and St Albans pupils snapped breaching social distancing rules

Pupils from St Albans School are being urged to maintain social distancing when visiting the city centre.

Area Guide: The Hertfordshire village of Abbots Langley

Some of Abbots Langley's period homes. Picture: Kevin Lines

Coronavirus: The latest figures in St Albans and Harpenden

Coronavirus cases are on the rise across the UK. Picture: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels

Signal box in St Albans goes online

St Albans Signal Box goes virtual. Picture: Supplied

What will a COVID-Christmas mean for St Albans’ annual traditions?

St Albans Christmas Cracker - photo by Craig Shepheard.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Harpenden and St Albans pupils snapped breaching social distancing rules

Pupils from St Albans School are being urged to maintain social distancing when visiting the city centre.

Area Guide: The Hertfordshire village of Abbots Langley

Some of Abbots Langley's period homes. Picture: Kevin Lines

Coronavirus: The latest figures in St Albans and Harpenden

Coronavirus cases are on the rise across the UK. Picture: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels

Signal box in St Albans goes online

St Albans Signal Box goes virtual. Picture: Supplied

What will a COVID-Christmas mean for St Albans’ annual traditions?

St Albans Christmas Cracker - photo by Craig Shepheard.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Faith Focus: Looking for hope in the future

Fran Fletcher.

Sally Army bike ride to Brighton for charity

The Salvation Army church is having a charity bike ride.

Over 900 people ask Hertfordshire County Council to stop investing in fossil fuels

Harpenden children protested over climate change today and also received the support of many adults.Picture: Laura Bill

Garden village in Local Plan ‘will merge parishes’ of London Colney and Colney Heath

The proposed site of Bowmans Cross garden village. Picture: Colney Heath Parish Council

Secrets and lies: What selling houses in the St Albans area is really like

Selling houses in the St Albans area can be an emotional business... Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto