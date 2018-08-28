St Albans photographer runner-up in RSPCA competition

Molly Charnock, 13, came runner-up out of more than 4,700 entries across England and Wales in the 12-15 Mobile Phone and Devices category with her entry: �Puppy�. Archant

A St Albans teenager has received a prize in RSPCA’s youth photo competition.

Molly Charnock, 13, came runner-up out of more than 4,700 entries across England and Wales in the 12-15 Mobile Phone and Devices category with her entry: ‘Puppy’.

The RSPCA invited young people under the age of 18 to take photos of the animal kingdom for this year’s Young Photographer Award.

The competition was judged by a panel of experts in the field, including RSPCA Vice President and Springwatch presenter Chris Packham.

Reflecting on the calibre of the entrants, Packham said: “There are some beautiful pictures in this year’s winners’ gallery, with real talent shining through.”

The winners were announced at an awards ceremony held at the Tower of London yesterday.

All the winning images can be seen at: young.rspca.org.uk/ypa/galleries