Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans photographer runner-up in RSPCA competition

PUBLISHED: 15:00 24 December 2018

Molly Charnock, 13, came runner-up out of more than 4,700 entries across England and Wales in the 12-15 Mobile Phone and Devices category with her entry: �Puppy�.

Molly Charnock, 13, came runner-up out of more than 4,700 entries across England and Wales in the 12-15 Mobile Phone and Devices category with her entry: �Puppy�.

Archant

A St Albans teenager has received a prize in RSPCA’s youth photo competition.

Molly Charnock, 13, came runner-up out of more than 4,700 entries across England and Wales in the 12-15 Mobile Phone and Devices category with her entry: ‘Puppy’.

The RSPCA invited young people under the age of 18 to take photos of the animal kingdom for this year’s Young Photographer Award.

The competition was judged by a panel of experts in the field, including RSPCA Vice President and Springwatch presenter Chris Packham.

Reflecting on the calibre of the entrants, Packham said: “There are some beautiful pictures in this year’s winners’ gallery, with real talent shining through.”

The winners were announced at an awards ceremony held at the Tower of London yesterday.

All the winning images can be seen at: young.rspca.org.uk/ypa/galleries

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Drawing competition postbox confuses St Albans residents this Christmas

The fake postbox in Christopher Place which confused St Albans residents. Pictrue: Archant

Luton Airport celebrates official opening of new terminal

Secretary of State for Transport Chris Grayling opens the upgraded terminal at Luton Airport with CEO Nick Barton. Picture: Luton Airport

Burglars break in to Wheathampstead Post Office and Redbourn Co-op

Police are investigating two burglaries which took place in Wheathampstead and Redbourn.

Celebrate the true meaning of Christmas in district’s churches

Why not visit one of the district's churches this Christmas?

Most Read

Man appears in court charged with murder of missing New Ash Green mother Sarah Wellgreen

Detectives are investigating the disappearance of Sarah Wellgreen from New Ash Green. Picture: Kent Police

The history behind Gravesend’s origins

Gravesend Market 1951

Health trust fined £300,000 after violent knife attack at health centre in Dartford

The Bracton Centre in Dartford. Photo: Google Maps

Gravesend county line drug dealers jailed for more than 20 years

Seun Daramola, Christopher Bolokor and Kirk Huggins. Photos: Kent Police

Father Christmas to eat more than 13,000 mince pies in Gravesham this Christmas, experts estimate

A mince pie, glass of sherry and a carrot for a reindeer is left by a fireplace. Photo: PA

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans photographer runner-up in RSPCA competition

Molly Charnock, 13, came runner-up out of more than 4,700 entries across England and Wales in the 12-15 Mobile Phone and Devices category with her entry: �Puppy�.

Ian Allinson looking for St Albans City to show same passion seen at Eastbourne for derby visit of Hemel Hempstead Town

Ben Wyatt celebrates with David Moyo after the striker's equalising goal. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

Burglars break in to Wheathampstead Post Office and Redbourn Co-op

Police are investigating two burglaries which took place in Wheathampstead and Redbourn.

Drawing competition postbox confuses St Albans residents this Christmas

The fake postbox in Christopher Place which confused St Albans residents. Pictrue: Archant

5 things you probably never knew about poinsettias

The poinsettia has become a Christmas classic in many UK homes. Picture: Thinkstock/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists