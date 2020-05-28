St Albans runner warns of danger of metal sign at eye-level

Robert Bowen is extremely concerned that someone else will be injured by the sign. Picture: Matt Adams Archant

A St Albans runner is concerned after a sign which he claims injured him has not been repaired by the county council.

Robert Bowen says he reported the sign to Herts County Council on February 17 after it caused him several cuts to his face while out jogging near Clarence Park.

But the 28-year-old of Hughenden Road said the sign – which is at the wrong height, having slipped down – is still there and he fears for the safety of other passersby.

He said: “I was jogging at dusk and went face first into the unreflective sign, splitting my nose and eyelid which required a number of stitches.

“According to the traffic sign manual, a sign should be 2,100mm as an absolute minimum. I measured this sign and it is about 1,900mm - under 6ft3.

“If you run this route, expect to encounter a really, really sharp piece of metal section at eye level.”

Kevin Carrol, Ringway divisional manager, working on behalf of Hertfordshire County Council, said: “We were sorry to learn of this accident, unfortunately, we were not aware of any reports about this sign’s positioning. We sent an inspector and on investigation, it was clear the sign had slipped down the post. We will repair this as a matter of urgency.”