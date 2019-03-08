Festive Rudolphs invited to trot or canter for Rennie Grove hospice fundraiser in St Albans

Olivia and Leina at the St Albans Rudolph Run for Rennie Grove Hospice Care. Picture: Rennie Grove Archant

The newly-named Rudolph Run makes its return to St Albans on Sunday, December 1.

What better way to start your Christmas festivities than by rounding up a herd of friends and family and taking on a 5K canter (open to those aged 10 and over) or a 1.5K trot (suitable for all ages)?

Two families from St Albans have made the Rudolph Run an annual tradition since their daughters were born in 2015. Rosa, mum to four-year-old Olivia, explains how the tradition started: "I've been running what was then the Jingle Bell Jog with my mum and a good friend Caroline since 2012.

"Caroline and Simon had also been running it since they moved to St Albans in 2014. We all met at antenatal classes before our girls Olivia and Leina were born in October 2015, a couple of weeks apart.

"We bumped into each other walking around the Rudolph Run with our prams in 2015 and this is where our tradition begins. We have been on the Rudolph Run every year since.

"There is a great sense of community as the streets are lined with spectators singing and cheering as we cross the finish line. Christmas is a wonderful time to build family traditions whilst being able to give something back to the local community and what an amazing charity to be able to support.

"Last year was the first year the girls were able to walk/run the entire way around the course. They were so excited when they received their medals and a mince pie and munched on these whilst listening to the music on stage outside the Alban Arena.

"After the walk, we all go off to a coffee shop, the girls grab a babyccino, the adults a strong coffee and cake. We then go to pick our Christmas tree and this officially marks Christmas for both our families.

"We are all super excited for this year's event; the girls are that much older now and they remember the run from last year and started asking in the summer when we could do it again!"

Proceeds raised through sponsorship and donations at the Rudolph Run go towards providing specialist nursing care to local adults and children who have a life-limiting illness.

Entry fees range from £6 to £14 depending on your age and which route you take. Full details and registration information is on renniegrove.org/rudolphrun