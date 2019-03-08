St Albans historic pub up for sale for owner's 'personal reasons'

A historic St Albans pub is up for sale after two and a half years under its current ownership.

The Rose and Crown on St Michael's Street was taken over by two new owners, including St Michael's Manor Hotel general manager Richard Marrett, in February 2017.

Now the traditional 16th century pub is being advertised at a leasehold price of £110,000.

Co-owner Richard stressed the business was doing well and said the decision had been taken so he can focus exclusively on growing the hotel business.

He said: "It's for personal reasons. Running The Rose and Crown on its own is a full-time job and running St Michael's Manor is a full-time job.

"I take my hat off to anybody who has more than one site at once."

He has been general manager of the hotel in Fishpool Street since 2011.

Previous owners of The Rose and Crown, Nigel Wild and Gary Hatchman, successfully campaigned to keep it open when Punch Taverns pushed for eviction.

Richard added: "I am gutted because I love the pub and we have worked hard to build it up, but we are feeling positive.

"We are disappointed that we are going to lose it but we are looking forward to handing it over to someone else."

Richard is optimistic that suitable new owners can be found as there has already been a few interested parties.

Meanwhile, St Michael's Manor Hotel is looking forward to its next fundraising event. It is called Mastercook at The Manor and it will be held on September 24 in aid of Rennie Grove Hospice Care.

Guests can test their mettle in the hotel's professional kitchen, preparing and serving a dish to their friends and family - who in turn can watch their cooking tribulations on live screens around the restaurant.

Each wannabe chef will be mentored by either Lussmanns managing director Andrei Lussmann, award-winning head chef at Thompson St Albans, Phil Thompson, or St Michael's Manor head chef Sean Clarke.

Find out more at tinyurl.com/y5uzzy6b