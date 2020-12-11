New boutique-style counselling space opens in heart of St Albans
- Credit: Archant
Despite the ongoing pandemic, a forward-thinking couple have launched their innovative new business space in the heart of St Albans city centre.
Catherine and Sebastian Garel-Jones opened St Albans Rooms on Victoria Street two weeks ago, bringing a stunning facility for counsellors, nutritionists, physiotherapists and more to the heart of the city.
This follows the couple’s hard work, after they spent much of the summer lockdown renovating a 200-year-old building in the historic street.
With the help of interior designer Helen Howe, the duo have managed to create a unique boutique-style facility that stands out as dramatically different to the usual stuffy, bland counselling room.
The versatile commercial space boasts large, stylish, contemporary rooms in a safe and secure environment that can be hired on a one off or recurring basis, creating a homely and warm approach to appointments for practitioners and clients alike.
With the pandemic having changed the way we use commercial space, St Albans Rooms offers high-quality spaces without the hassle, with rooms available to book online 24/7, up to two hours before it’s required.
Catherine said: “It’s all about flexibility, especially at a time like this. Our clients only pay for what they really need. They’re not paying for empty office space or being forced into long term leases.
“Times are unpredictable and we wanted to creat a business model to support that.”
With St Albans Rooms still in its infant stages, phase 2 of the business will see the launch of the training room, which can accomodate up to 25 people. The space can be used for continual practice development, market research, team meetings and can be utilised by educators.
“Reacting to these unprecedented times, training will be key to getting society back on its feet,” Sebastian said. “St Albans Rooms will support counsellors to meet the mental health challenges within our community post pandemic as well as a general great space for business people who might now be working from home but need a few hours to together as a team?”
For more information about St Albans Rooms, including booking a room or a free viewing, visit www.stalbansrooms.com, email hello@stalbansrooms.com or call 01727 612610.