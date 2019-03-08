Advanced search

Major roadworks to cause 'significant delays' in St Albans, towards Hatfield

PUBLISHED: 10:03 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:33 25 June 2019

There will be traffic signals on Hatfield Road. Picture: Jim Pearson

There will be traffic signals on Hatfield Road. Picture: Jim Pearson

Major roadworks to replace gas pipelines under a busy St Albans road will cause "significant disruption" for two months.

Between June 29 and August 24, Cadent Gas is working to replace the mains beneath Hatfield Road, A1057, and temporary traffic lights will be in place.

The signals, at the Oaklands Lane junction and the entrance to the Alban Park industrial estate, will be manually operated between 6am and 8pm to respond to traffic flows.

However, Hertfordshire County Council (HCC) expect "significant delays during peak times".

HCC cabinet member for highways, Cllr Phil Bibby, said: "Utility companies often need to carry out work on the highway and it's our role to make sure these are properly managed and coordinated.

"We've permitted these works to take place over the summer to minimise disruption as traffic is lighter over the school summer holidays."

