St Albans road reopened after dangerous barn prevented from collapse

Old London Road in St Albans has been reopened after a dangerous barn was made safe. Picture: St Albans City and District Council Archant

A major road in St Albans has reopened three months ahead of schedule after a dangerous building was made safe.

Old London Road was closed off in May after the district council's building control team identified a barn at risk of collapse.

The road and pavement were closed to prevent debris falling on passing pedestrians and drivers, turning the road into a dead end.

Initial attempts to contact the barn's owners were unsuccessful, and the council was in the process of applying to magistrates' court for permission to access the property.

However, the owner has now agreed to the work and a scaffolding firm made the building safe, enabling the road to be reopened.

Cllr Jamie Day, portfolio holder for planning, said: "I know that the road closure was causing considerable distress to people in the area as it is a vital city centre route."