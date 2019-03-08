Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans road reopened after dangerous barn prevented from collapse

PUBLISHED: 11:25 23 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:25 23 August 2019

Old London Road in St Albans has been reopened after a dangerous barn was made safe. Picture: St Albans City and District Council

Old London Road in St Albans has been reopened after a dangerous barn was made safe. Picture: St Albans City and District Council

Archant

A major road in St Albans has reopened three months ahead of schedule after a dangerous building was made safe.

Old London Road was closed off in May after the district council's building control team identified a barn at risk of collapse.

You may also want to watch:

The road and pavement were closed to prevent debris falling on passing pedestrians and drivers, turning the road into a dead end.

Initial attempts to contact the barn's owners were unsuccessful, and the council was in the process of applying to magistrates' court for permission to access the property.

However, the owner has now agreed to the work and a scaffolding firm made the building safe, enabling the road to be reopened.

Cllr Jamie Day, portfolio holder for planning, said: "I know that the road closure was causing considerable distress to people in the area as it is a vital city centre route."

Most Read

Van gets stuck on roundabout in St Albans crash

A van got stuck on a roundabout in St Albans. Picture: Steve Johnston

Live Blog: St Albans and Harpenden GCSE results day 2019

Pupils across St Albans and Harpenden are opening their GCSE results today. Picture: Archant

Inspector upholds council decision in St Albans planning breach

The planning decision for the Hatfield Road, St Albans, building was upheld by an inspector. Picture: SADC

St Albans Italian restaurateur serves up his last dish

Alberto Valota arrived in St Albans in the late 1970s after moving to London from his native Italy in 1969. Picture: John Culverhouse

Harpenden pub offering free pints for dog owners

A Harpenden pub is offering free drinks for people who bring their dog to the bar on National Dog Day. Picture: Suzanne Marshall

Most Read

Van gets stuck on roundabout in St Albans crash

A van got stuck on a roundabout in St Albans. Picture: Steve Johnston

Live Blog: St Albans and Harpenden GCSE results day 2019

Pupils across St Albans and Harpenden are opening their GCSE results today. Picture: Archant

Inspector upholds council decision in St Albans planning breach

The planning decision for the Hatfield Road, St Albans, building was upheld by an inspector. Picture: SADC

St Albans Italian restaurateur serves up his last dish

Alberto Valota arrived in St Albans in the late 1970s after moving to London from his native Italy in 1969. Picture: John Culverhouse

Harpenden pub offering free pints for dog owners

A Harpenden pub is offering free drinks for people who bring their dog to the bar on National Dog Day. Picture: Suzanne Marshall

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans road reopened after dangerous barn prevented from collapse

Old London Road in St Albans has been reopened after a dangerous barn was made safe. Picture: St Albans City and District Council

St Albans Gang Show appeal for former cast or crew over last 40 years to attend anniversary event

St Albans and District Scout and Guide Gang Show are appealing for any former cast or crew members to attend an anniversary party. The St Albans show in 1982. Picture: Submitted by St Albans Gang Show

Area Guide: The Garston area of Watford explored

Garston has a good range of local shops. Picture: Danny Loo

What’s on in Hertfordshire this August Bank Holiday weekend

Ashwell Show 2018 - Classic cars on show. Picture: Karyn Haddon

M25 lanes closed as firefighters tackle vehicle fire near Potters Bar

Fire service attending South Mimms M25 vehicle fire. Picture: Highways England.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists