St Albans road racer appealing for return of beloved motorcycle after theft

Graham English riding over Ballaugh Bridge in the Isle of Man on his BMW S1000RR. Picture: Shayne Graves of Wheelie Xtreme Photography Wheelie-Xtreme Photography

An international road racer is desperate for the return of the stolen bike he used to compete in one of the world’s most famous races prior to a life-threatening crash.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Graham English (right) withTerry Gilbert, owner of Fix Auto Stevenage, where the bike was taken from, in Macau. Photo: Paolo Pellegrini Graham English (right) withTerry Gilbert, owner of Fix Auto Stevenage, where the bike was taken from, in Macau. Photo: Paolo Pellegrini

St Albans resident Graham English used his BMW S1000RR motorcycle in the Isle of Man TT, finishing many races in the most prestigious classes.

After suffering a massive crash, spending months recovering and having to rebuild the bike, he returned one year to the day later to finish the lap he never completed, only for the bike to be subsequently stolen from a repair shop.

For more than a century the Isle of Man TT races have taken place every May and June over a treacherous 37.73 mile mountain course. They attract top racers, and thousands of fans from all over the world line the roads to watch their heroes fly past at crazy speeds on narrow roads lined with trees, lampposts and houses.

Graham raced his BMW there from 2012 to 2015 alongside the likes of John McGuinness and Michael Dunlop. He finished eight races in the Superstock, Superbike and Senior races, putting in an average lap speed of 121mph.

You may also want to watch:

But on June 5, 2015, he was riding his BMW in the final practice session when he had a horrific crash at the 13th milestone.

He suffered a severe brain injury and was placed in an induced coma before being airlifted to Addenbrookes hospital in Cambridge.

He explained: “The doctors and therapists at Headway Herts basically had to rewire my brain. During this time I worked to regain my strength and, slowly but surely, rebuilt my crashed BMW S1000RR.”

He had one goal: to return to the TT course on his resurrected racebike to complete the lap he never finished. And he did just that on June 5 2016, in the presence of the medics and TT marshals who had saved his life.Graham also raced his BMW S1000RR at the prestigious Macau GP road races in 2013 and 2014.

It was taken in the middle of the night on August 18 from Fix Auto in Stevenage.

Graham said: “This bike is absolutely priceless to me, it’s part of my history and who I am. I’d do anything to get it back.”

If you have any information on the bike’s whereabouts or on the theft contact Terry Gilbert or Dan Knight at Fix Auto Stevenage on 01438 720720.