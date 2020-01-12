Advanced search

Road closed after St Albans crash

PUBLISHED: 17:49 12 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:49 12 January 2020

A road was closed in St Albans this afternoon while police attended the scene of a crash.

The collision took place on Bluehouse Hill at around 4.30pm today (Sunday, January 12).

Police closed the road between King Harry Lane and St Michael's Street while the vehicles were recovered, and drivers were advised to find an alternative route.

The road was reopened at around 5pm.

