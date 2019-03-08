Advanced search

St Albans school girls re-united after 50 years

PUBLISHED: 16:35 27 June 2019

Townsend C of E School reunion: Left to right: Sandra Padley, Marilyn Shaw, Susan Howe, Corinne Blyth, Elaine Winch and Lindsay Pratt. Picture: Allan Cass

Townsend C of E School reunion: Left to right: Sandra Padley, Marilyn Shaw, Susan Howe, Corinne Blyth, Elaine Winch and Lindsay Pratt. Picture: Allan Cass

Archant

It was back to their school days for a group of women in St Albans when the class of 1963 met up to remember old times.

The former Townsend School pupils set up a reunion as some of them had not seen each other for 50 years.

They group met at The Waterend Barn. One of the organisers of the get together, Lindsay Pratt, said: "I recognised everyone straight away. It was lovely."

Attendees travelled from Australia, South Wales, the Isle of Wight and Surrey, and they even spoke to one ex-pupil on Facetime in Sydney who was unable to make it.

Lindsay, 67, added: "Being at Townsend in the sixties would have been so different to how it is today.

"It was very strict and we were only allowed to be friends with other girls. We were in the building where Garden Fields School is now.

"One friend shared a memory of getting into trouble for being seen out with a boy, which was actually just her and her brother on a walk!"

