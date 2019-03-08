Advanced search

St Albans retirement development wins national award

PUBLISHED: 18:04 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 18:04 16 July 2019

Owners at Davis Court in St Albans celebrate the EAC Award win with Millstream Area Manager Tony Riggs. Picture: Submitted by Davis Court

Archant

A St Albans retirement development has won a national award out of more than 1,000 nominations.

Davis Court on Marlborough Road has bagged the Silver Award at the eighth annual Elderly Accommodation Counsel (EAC) Awards 2019.

It was chosen by about 19,000 people who voted for their favourite development between November 2018 and February 2019.

Managed by Millstream Management Services (MMS), Davis Court is a collection of one and two bedroom apartments for over 60s.

Managing director of MMS, Dean Marlow, said: "Since the award is voted for by our owners, colleagues, visitors and volunteers, it shows that everyone is very happy with the way the development is being run."

EAC's chief executive, John Galvin, said specialist housing is "enormously significant" in helping people to remain independent.

