St Albans restaurant features on popular TV dating show

ITVBe filming Dinner Date in St Albans' Per Tutti on Holywell Hill. Picture: Olga Sipcenoka Archant

An Italian restaurant in St Albans has appeared on a popular TV dating show.

Per Tutti on Holywell Hill was featured on a recent episode of ITVBe's Dinner Date as the venue of the final restaurant meal.

In each programme, a hopeful singleton blindly picks three menus created by three foodies, who then must put their money where their mouth is and whip up the dishes in real life for a home-cooked date.

After going on the three dates, the contestant picks their favourite evening and that pair are treated to a meal at a restaurant. The two losers are given a ready meal for one.

Owner of Per Tutti, Olga Sipcenoka, said Hat Trick Productions filmed the meal in July last year.

A section of Per Tutti was closed to the public to allow the lucky daters' evening to be filmed.

Olga said: "It was a bit strange because they were in a separate room, and they were asking for things and we were trying to accommodate them as best we could but we had all the other diners at the same time."

She said she was happy to let ITVBe film in her establishment and it was a fun experience.

Adding: "If someone wants to use our restaurant for something on TV then that is a nice thing."

Olga said Dinner Date had been filmed at Per Tutti once before, back in 2016, but she never saw that episode aired.

The restaurant's patrons were congratulating Per Tutti after a post about the episode was shared on Facebook.

On the programme, one of the daters said: "I am 100 per cent happy that I picked him on my lineup, I think we got on the best out of everyone.

"There is a tiny bit of chemistry, it is not a complete shut off."

She said her date's homemade food was "the best, by a long way".

Adding: "I would not write off seeing him again, we'll see how things go and it is onwards from here. I don't know what is going to happen, we'll see, won't we?"

Her date added: "Tonight has gone really well, conversation has flowed the whole night and we have had a really good time so who knows what could happen from here."

Dinner Date first aired on ITV in 2010, but was axed after three series. It was then reinstated on ITVBe around the mid-2010s.

It has now run to nine series.