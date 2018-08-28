St Albans restaurants donates tips to charity this Christmas

The staff at Hatch wearing Christmas jumpers to raise awareness of their donation day. Picture: Liam Judge Archant

Staff at a St Albans restaurant clubbed together to donate all their tips to charity this Christmas.

Both cash or card tips left on December 9 by patrons of Holywell Hill’s Hatch have been given to Rephael House Counselling Centre - a charity which provides therapy for children and young people.

The team spread awareness about the event by wearing Christmas jumpers all day and putting up signs, managing to raise about £365 overall.

Manager Liam Judge said: “I think it is really good to think outside the box and do something for someone else, and we get very well looked after in terms of tips - although people seemed to be even more generous than usual.”

He added that they deliberately chose a lesser-known organisation as he believes smaller charities can be sidelined at Christmas.

Although it is based in Barnet, Rephael House has worked with students at Oaklands College.

To find out more, visit www.rephaelhouse.org.uk