St Albans residents urged to stay alert to crime in their area

Police are urging St Albans residents to sign up for OWL (Online Watch Link) messages. Archant

Police are urging St Albans residents to sign up for Neighbourhood Watch messages following an increase in crime.

Burglaries and thefts from vehicles have increased across the district, and residents are urged to sign up for the Online Watch Link (OWL) service so they can report suspicious behaviour and find out about crime prevention in their area.

St Albans Neighbourhood Sgt Paul Caro said: “By signing up to OWL, you will be more aware of what is happening in your local area.

“We find that people who receive our messages are more likely to notice the vehicle or person out of place and we have more chance of making arrests if the public contact us with their suspicions.”

More than 50 per cent of residents are signed up to OWL in Redbourn, and police would like to see more people sign up in St Albans - especially Marshalswick, which has seen a recent increase in burglaries.