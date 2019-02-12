Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans residents urged to stay alert to crime in their area

PUBLISHED: 11:43 15 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:43 15 February 2019

Police are urging St Albans residents to sign up for OWL (Online Watch Link) messages.

Police are urging St Albans residents to sign up for OWL (Online Watch Link) messages.

Archant

Police are urging St Albans residents to sign up for Neighbourhood Watch messages following an increase in crime.

Burglaries and thefts from vehicles have increased across the district, and residents are urged to sign up for the Online Watch Link (OWL) service so they can report suspicious behaviour and find out about crime prevention in their area.

St Albans Neighbourhood Sgt Paul Caro said: “By signing up to OWL, you will be more aware of what is happening in your local area.

“We find that people who receive our messages are more likely to notice the vehicle or person out of place and we have more chance of making arrests if the public contact us with their suspicions.”

More than 50 per cent of residents are signed up to OWL in Redbourn, and police would like to see more people sign up in St Albans - especially Marshalswick, which has seen a recent increase in burglaries.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Riot police called in after reports of man with samurai sword and baseball bat in St Albans city centre

A man was arrested after entering The Peahen carrying a baseball bat. Photo: Danny Loo.

18-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs at Harpenden school

An 18-year-old was arrested on suspicion of supplying Class A and Class B drugs at a school in Harpenden.

Long queues after M1 crash

Queues after the M1 crash this morning, near junction eight for Hemel Hempstead, towards St Albans. Picture: Highways England

New BBC TV show sees local judges search for St Albans’ best address

The Best House in Town judges: (l-r) Olwyn Grint, Emma Bustamante, Dean Mason, Randa Kort and Kuldip Chohan. Picture: BBC

Well-known St Albans DJ stops broadcasting with Radio Verulam amid controversy

Danny Smith has withdrawn his services from Radio Verulam until the row is resolved. Picture: Archant

Most Read

F-35 fighter jet declares emergency over Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Numerous drivers’ caught in Norfolk speeding crackdown - and police seize car of one who fled

#includeImage($article, 225)

See inside Norwich pub which has been renovated after five month closure

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man bills Norwich date £5 for G&T after she said she ‘wasn’t feeling it’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man in his 70s dies after falling into silo

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans residents urged to stay alert to crime in their area

Police are urging St Albans residents to sign up for OWL (Online Watch Link) messages.

St Albans pupils use STEM subjects to help Water Aid

Verulam School's STEM Club has teamed up with Affinity Water to raise money for Water Aid. Picture: Verulam School

Youths guilty of stealing bikes worth thousands of pounds in St Albans

Two boys have faced court after stealing bikes from St Albans City Station. Photo: DANNY LOO.

Area Guide: The family-friendly Marshalswick area of St Albans

A house on Marshal's Drive in Marshalswick. Picture: Danny Loo

Man in court after entering Harpenden

Murrary Bierman failed to comply with a community protection notice by entering Harpenden. Photo: Danny Loo.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists