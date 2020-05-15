St Albans says thank you to NHS heroes and other keyworkers during the crisis
PUBLISHED: 09:59 17 May 2020
People across St Albans are continuing to find creative ways to thank NHS staff and keyworkers during the coronavirus pandemic.
Camp School asked pupils to draw around their hands, colour them in their class colours and post the finished drawings through the school letter box while taking their daily exercise.
Residents also demonstrated their appreciation of migrant keyworkers helping the UK in its struggle against COVID-19 as part of their celebration of Europe Day.
Led by local grassroots, cross-party campaign group St Albans for Europe, locked down residents showed their gratitude remotely for all migrants, including many from the EU, who are playing a crucial role in helping the UK meet the challenges of the coronavirus crisis.
Acknowledged on 9 May every year, Europe Day celebrates 70 years of peace, solidarity and unity on the continent.
Members shared activities on social media to highlight the vital contributions that migrants are making to the UK’s fight against the virus, and what difference immigration makes to our country and culture in normal times.
The group sent in photos to make a montage spelling out the message: “St Albans for Europe thanks and celebrates all our wonderful migrant key workers for keeping us safe in the UK. Europe Day 2020”, and pictures of other activities such as European-themed meals enjoyed with their families in lockdown or out on their daily exercise wearing their St Albans for Europe T-shirts.
