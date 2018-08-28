Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans residents criticise ladder roads parking scheme

PUBLISHED: 12:03 28 December 2018

Woodstock Road North, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO

Woodstock Road North, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2018 Archant

Parking restrictions in Clarence ward have come under fire from residents for causing congestion and displacing parked cars to other roads.

St Albans council introduced restrictions on Monday, December 3 forbidding vehicles from parking in Jennings Road, Blenheim Road and Brampton Road without a permit.

Drivers are now parking in Woodstock Road North and Sandpit Lane, which residents say causes obstructions to the free flow of traffic and creates dangerous blind spots.

Julian Tatlock, who lives in Woodstock Road North, said: “All the cars just got displaced, which doesn’t solve the problem. Woodstock Road North is quite a busy through-road anyway so it creates more of an issue. Only one car can go forward at a time and it just causes congestion and visibility is poor at junctions.

“It’s just not very well thought through.”

Another Woodstock Road North resident, who did not want to be named, said: “It’s very difficult for people to get out of their drives. I can’t reverse off my drive because I’m blocked all round. They’re just creating a different set of problems in a different road.”

Controlled Parking Zones are introduced by the council at the request of residents, after a consultation with affected households.

Cllr Salih Gaygusuz, portfolio holder for community services, said: “Residents are able to make a formal request for parking controls when supported by their local ward councillors. The council then carries out a statutory consultation which is part of a democratic process. This statutory process was followed in the case of the Ladder Roads scheme where the majority response was in favour of controls.

“There was an opportunity for people to raise any objections to the scheme that they might have and we placed notifications of the intended scheme on signs and lampposts which is a requirement of the consultation process.

“In the case of the Ladder Roads scheme we intended to carry out a full review once it had been running for six months. This would enable us to fully understand how the scheme is operating and identify any measures which may help support traffic management.

“However, residents may formally petition the Council before the six month period to ask for a review of the area if they wish.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Drawing competition postbox confuses St Albans residents this Christmas

The fake postbox in Christopher Place which confused St Albans residents. Pictrue: Archant

Court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

St Albans photographer runner-up in RSPCA competition

Molly Charnock, 13, came runner-up out of more than 4,700 entries across England and Wales in the 12-15 Mobile Phone and Devices category with her entry: �Puppy�.

National South: David Moyo all smiles as his dreams of goals against Hemel Hempstead brings victory to St Albans City

David Moyo scored twice for St Albans City against former club Hemel Hempstead Town. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

Burglars break in to Wheathampstead Post Office and Redbourn Co-op

Police are investigating two burglaries which took place in Wheathampstead and Redbourn.

Most Read

‘Spare us New Year’s Eve noise hell’: Neighbours to Victoria Park Airbnb ‘go-to party venue’ take a stand

Abigail Darling who has complained about the late night parties going on in a house rented out on Airbnb. Picture: Polly Hancock

Man, 21, stabbed and sprayed with ‘corrosive substance’ in Stoke Newington High Street

Stoke Newington High Street. Google Street view

Dalston solicitor resigns as Tower Hamlets councillor amid ‘housing fraud’ investigation

Mohammad Harun steps down as Tower Hamlets councillor. Picture: Kois Miah/LBTH

Stoke Newington knife-point robberies: Police appeal to trace three men

Police want to speak to three men in connection with 11 robberies. Picture: Met police

Hackney ‘county lines’ drug dealers jailed over five year Hampshire operation

Nathan Thompson, Jason Thompson and Lamar Foster.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans residents criticise ladder roads parking scheme

Woodstock Road North, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO

Events registration for Sustainable St Albans opening soon

Festival organising group with core grant from the Big Lottery Fund. Left to rightL Susheel Rao, Amanda Yorwerth, Catherine Ross (chair); Gail Jackson; Lesley Flowers, Craig Scudder.

St Albans pupil’s design wins national competition

Ch Exec of AECOM, David Barwell and Loreto College pupil Orla Connelly, who won the Imagineers Competition for her water solution. Picture: Submitted by AECOM

Drop in noise complaints for Luton Airport

London Luton Airport. Picture: Luton Airport

St Albans Cathedral nearly ready to open new Welcome Centre in 2019

Very Reverend Dr Jeffrey John laying bricks for the new Vestry. Picture: Submitted by St Albans Cathedral
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists