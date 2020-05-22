Advanced search

St Albans community fast for a day during Ramadan

PUBLISHED: 12:52 22 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:52 22 May 2020

St Albans people took part in The Big Iftar on May 20. Picture: Rushna Miah

Archant

St Albans residents fasted for a day in unison with their Muslim neighbours on Wednesday.

The Big Iftar on May 20 usually involves a gathering in Verulamium Park which did not go ahead this year due to the shutdown.

An online address was made from the council chambers via Zoom wishing Muslims ‘Eid mubarak’ (Happy Eid) for Saturday.

Special gift bags were handed out to everyone who took part with dates to break their fast with at sunset.

Chair of Herts Asian Women’s Association (HAWA) Rushna Miah said: “This was a fantastic way of connecting as a community. It was great to see councillors, the mayor and high shefiff taking part.

“The Big Iftar really was a great success!”

Community engagement officer of St Albans district council Peggy Sharp said: “Although we could not gather in person we supported the community to mark the event in other ways.

“A grant to the Adda Club is helped fund the distribution of Ramadan parcels to the vulnerable and along with some of my council colleagues, I took part in fasting for the day challenge to share the experience of Ramadan.

“This initiative is intended to increase awareness of this special time in the Muslim calendar and help us to appreciate the diverse community that we have around us.

“We have also been reflecting on the efforts that the Muslim community in the district and our other faith communities are making to care for vulnerable.”

