How to mark Remembrance Sunday this year in St Albans district

PUBLISHED: 16:25 05 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:25 05 November 2020

There are still ways of commemorating Remembrance Sunday across St Albans district. Picture: Craig Shepheard

There are still ways of commemorating Remembrance Sunday across St Albans district. Picture: Craig Shepheard

Although many Remembrance services have been cancelled this year in response to the coronavirus pandemic, there are still ways of marking the occasion.

Live streamed services will be taking place this Sunday. Picture: Danny LooLive streamed services will be taking place this Sunday. Picture: Danny Loo

Virtual and distanced events are happening on both Remembrance Sunday (November 8) and Remembrance Day (November 11) across the district, encouraging members of the public to pay tribute to those who have lost their lives in conflict.

This year’s Remembrance Parade in St Albans has been cancelled, but churches across the city, including the cathedral, will be hosting live streamed services. St Albans Cathedral will be broadcasting a traditional requiem service live from the nave on their YouTube channel, starting at 10:50am.

Similarly, in Harpdenden, the parade has been cancelled, but the town council are encouraging residents to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the war. St Nicholas Church, Harpenden will also be streaming a Remembrance service commencing at 10.50am via Zoom and Facebook.

In London Colney, the parish council are putting on a livestreamed service via YouTube for residents. They are politely asking that no one attends the war memorial and if residents would like to pay their respects at the cenotaph, to do so privately after 11.30am. Links to the broadcast and order of service can be found on the parish council’s website.

Wheathampstead are encouraging its parishioners to take part in a doorstep act of remembrance this year, with a full guide on how to conduct your own service. You can also follow remembrance events online via St Helen’s and St Peter’s Church.

Also encouraging tributes to be paid at home, the people of Redbourn are being asked to display poppies in their windows – much like the NHS rainbows earlier this year – as a mark of respect and remembrance.

St Leonard’s Church, Sandridge is encouraging villagers and take part in a joint prayer and, instead of gathering at the lych-gate, honour those who lost their lives by making a poppy wreath bearing the names of servicemen named at the gate, as well as joining with a silence at 11am.

