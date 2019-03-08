Families pay tribute to man and woman killed in St Albans crash

Families have paid tribute to Tony Southwood from St Albans and Gillian Agnes Williams from Dunstable, who were both killed in a crash on Redbourn Road. Picture: Herts police Archant

The families of two people who died in a crash in St Albans have paid tribute to their loved ones.

The family of Tony Southwood from St Albans has paid tribue after he was killed in a crash on Redbourn Road. Picture: Herts police The family of Tony Southwood from St Albans has paid tribue after he was killed in a crash on Redbourn Road. Picture: Herts police

The fatal crash in Redbourn Road took place late at night on Wednesday, October 9, and involved two cars.

Tony Southwood, who was 72 and from St Albans, and 55-year-old Gillian Agnes Williams from Dunstable were sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Tony's family said: "Tony Southwood, a beloved husband, father, son-in-law, grandad, brother, uncle and friend has left a hole that will never be filled."

Gillian's family said: "Taken too soon, a day will not pass where we do not think of you.

"A loving wife to Donovan, a beautiful mum to Kieran, Whitney and Daryl. A loving grandmother to Blake and Orlia, a cherished sister and friend.

"We love who you were and will miss all of you, your vibrant red lipstick, your beautiful smile that lit up the room and your amazing kind soul!

"You will be missed by all of your family and friends. Our hearts are broken, rest in peace, from all who loved you."

Both families are continuing to receive support from specially trained officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, and - after releasing these tributes through the police - have asked that their privacy is respected at this time.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances around the collision. If you have any information that could assist the enquiry, contact Herts police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 900 of October 9.