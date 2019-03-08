Breaking

Man and woman killed in St Albans crash

A man and a woman were killed in a crash in St Albans last night. Picture: Archant Archant

Two people were killed in a collision on Redbourn Road in St Albans last night.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called at 11.45pm yesterday (Wednesday, October 9) to a crash between a silver Mercedes Benz 350 and a silver Peugeot 308 convertible.

You may also want to watch:

A man and a woman were sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Both ends of Redbourn Road were closed to allow emergency services to deal with the incident, and the road has now reopened.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 900 of 9 October.