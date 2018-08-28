Advanced search

St Albans recruitment agency collect hundreds of Christmas presents for charity

PUBLISHED: 15:39 20 December 2018

Gifts donated to Reed St Albans for the Rennie Grove Hospice Care Christmas appeal. Picture: Submitted by Reed

Gifts donated to Reed St Albans for the Rennie Grove Hospice Care Christmas appeal. Picture: Submitted by Reed

Archant

A recruitment agency collected more than 300 presents for a local hospice this Christmas.

Gifts donated to Reed St Albans for the Rennie Grove Hospice Care Christmas appeal. Picture: Submitted by ReedGifts donated to Reed St Albans for the Rennie Grove Hospice Care Christmas appeal. Picture: Submitted by Reed

Employees at Reed St Albans reached out to their clients in October, asking them to donate festive gifts for Rennie Grove Hospice Care.

Responses flooded in, including from Holiday Inn, Hamilton Fraser, Townsend Church of England School, Oaklands College, Harrods Aviation, Hertfordshire Care Providers Association, Breakspear Medical, and Grace Foods.

They collected about 320 new gifts and 1,000 second hand donations, such as toys, cuddly bears, toiletries, and books.

Office manager at Reed St Albans, Emma Huggill, said: “It was a lovely thing to do and lots of clients got involved because it is the kind of thing maybe they wouldn’t have done without someone to organise it - because it is quite a big task.

“It is good to know that our hard work has made a difference this Christmas. We are really happy with it.”

Reed delivered the presents to Rennie Grove Hospice Care in early December.

Emma said: “It makes us feel very proud to have made the effort. For a lot of people Christmas is a busy time, so it was lovely to see all the effort in the flesh and gratitude from the staff.”

She added that it is important to “take a step back and see there are people who need some help at this time of year”.

Every year thousands of patients are supported through Rennie Grove Hospice Care’s services, which include Hospice at Home, Family Support, and day care at Grove House.

Director of fundraising at Rennie Grove Hospice Care, Tracey Hancock, said: “We are so grateful to the team at Reed and to their clients and local businesses for their amazing donation of hundreds of gifts. We know that they put so much work into encouraging others to donate and want to say a huge thank you to everyone involved.

“Donations like these will help raise important funds that will contribute to the £20,000 it costs each day to run our service. On behalf of Rennie Grove I would like to wish the Reed team and all our supporters a very Merry Christmas.”

To find out more about the charity, visit www.renniegrove.org/

